Rivalry Rewind: The best of Coco Gauff vs. Paula Badosa

Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa will square off for the seventh time in the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals. The pair have three wins apiece so far, with Badosa winning in the 2021 Indian Wells third round, 2022 San Jose quarterfinals and 2023 Madrid second round; and Gauff in the 2022 Doha third round, 2024 Rome fourth round and 2024 Beijing semifinals. Watch the best points from those matches here.