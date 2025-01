Rivalry Rewind: The best of Aryna Sabalenka vs. Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will square off for the sixth time in the 2025 Australian Open final. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head 4-1, with wins at Cincinnati 2018, Wimbledon 2023, US Open 2023 and Beijing 2024; Keys won at Berlin 2021. Watch the best points from Cincinnati, Berlin and Beijing here.