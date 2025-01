Cirstea defeats Rus in Linz, garners first win in eight months

Sorana Cirstea snapped an eight-match losing streak with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over Arantxa Rus in the first round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Monday. Cirstea, who missed the second half of last season due to a foot injury and surgery, picked up her first win since Rome in May 2024.