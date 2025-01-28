2025 Singapore Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Baptiste defeats Zarazua for first time in three meetings Hailey Baptiste came from a set down to defeat Renata Zarazua in the Singapore Tennis Open first round -- her first win over the Mexican in three meetings. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied