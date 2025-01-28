2025 Singapore

Baptiste defeats Zarazua for first time in three meetings

Hailey Baptiste came from a set down to defeat Renata Zarazua in the Singapore Tennis Open first round -- her first win over the Mexican in three meetings.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.