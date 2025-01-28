2025 Linz Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Sramkova edges Cocciaretto in two tight sets to make Linz second round Rebecca Sramkova defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz first round, levelling her head-to-head with the Italian at one win apiece. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied