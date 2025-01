Former finalist Martic defeats Lys in Linz first round

Qualifier Petra Martic outlasted wild card Eva Lys 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Tuesday. Former Top 20 player Martic, who was the 2023 Linz runner-up, needed 2 hours and 40 minutes to defeat Lys, who just made the Australian Open Round of 16 as a lucky loser.