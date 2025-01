Former champion Potapova moves past Sramkova in Linz second round

In a battle between Top 50 players, No. 6 seed Anastasia Potapova defeated Rebecca Sramkova 7-6(1), 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the Upper Austria Ladies Linz quarterfinals. Potapova has a 9-1 career win-loss record at Linz: she won the 2023 title and also made the quarterfinals last year.