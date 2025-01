Yastremska delivers power-hitting masterclass to defeat Sakkari in Linz

No.5 seed Dayana Yastremska dropped just five games, and won the last eight in a row, to defeat No.3 seed Maria Sakkari in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz quarterfinals. The Ukrainian levelled her head-to-head with Sakkari at one win apiece, and reached her first tour-level semifinal since the 2024 Australian Open.