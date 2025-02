Alexandrova eases past top seed Muchova in Linz semifinals

No. 4 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova needed just 1 hour and 13 minutes to dismiss No. 1 seed Karolina Muchova 6-0, 6-4 in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz semifinals on Saturday. Alexandrova is into her second straight Linz final (third overall) and now leads Muchova 4-1 in their head-to-head.