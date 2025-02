Alexandrova outlasts Yastremska to win Linz title

After runner-up showings in 2018 and 2024, Ekaterina Alexandrova won the title at the 2025 edition of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. No. 4 seed Alexandrova squeaked past No. 5 seed Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in Sunday's championship match at the WTA 500 event.