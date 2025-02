Champions Reel: How Ekaterina Alexandrova won Linz 2025

No.4 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova captured her fifth Hologic WTA Tour title, first at WTA 500 level, first since 's-Hertogenbosch 2023 and first indoors at the 2025 Upper Austria Ladies Linz. Alexandrova had previously been runner-up twice in Linz (2018, 2024) and twice at WTA 500 level (Moscow 2021, Linz 2024).