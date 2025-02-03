2025 Abu Dhabi

Hot shot: Kartal 'doesn't know when she's beaten' in Abu Dhabi lungbuster

Sonay Kartal clung on to this point against Katie Volynets in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open first round with her fingertips, then managed to turn defense into attack.

