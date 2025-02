Veronika Kudermetova saves match point vs. Samsonova in Abu Dhabi thriller

A first-round clash of former Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open finalists saw lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova edge No. 5 seed Liudmila Samsonova after saving one match point down 5-4 in the third set. Kudermetova, who got into the main draw after sister Polina's withdrawal, improved to 6-2 overall against Samsonova.