Cocciaretto saves five set points vs. Begu to win Cluj-Napoca opener

Elisabetta Cocciaretto saved five set points in the second set -- four down 5-3 and one down 5-4 -- to defeat Irina-Camelia Begu in the Transylvania Open first round. The win snapped a six-match losing streak dating back to Osaka last October for Cocciaretto.