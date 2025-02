Watch: All 12 game points from Bencic's whitewash of Veronika Kudermetova

Belinda Bencic did not drop a game to lucky loser Veronika Kudermetova in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open second round, improving to 6-4 overall against Kudermetova. The result was Bencic's second tour-level 6-0, 6-0 win (following her victory over Xu Yifan in the 2015 Tokyo first round) and Kudermetova's first 6-0, 6-0 loss at pro level.