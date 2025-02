Potapova overturns 5-1 second-set deficit vs. Golubic in Cluj-Napoca

No. 1 seed Anastasia Potapova came from 2-0 down in the first set and 5-1 down in the second (saving four set points) to defeat Viktorija Golubic in the Transylvania Open second round. Potapova improved to 4-0 overall against Golubic.