Bencic overcomes Krueger in Abu Dhabi, wins first title since 2023

Less than four months after her return from maternity leave, Belinda Bencic is already back in the winner's circle on the Hologic WTA Tour. Bencic defeated Ashlyn Krueger 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to capture the WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title on Saturday.