Champions Reel: How Belinda Bencic won Abu Dhabi 2025

As a wild card ranked No.157, Belinda Bencic captured her ninth career Hologic WTA Tour title and sixth on outdoor hard courts at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, extending her record at the tournament to a perfect 9-0 following her 2023 title. Bencic was competing in the fourth tour-level event of her comeback from maternity leave, and became the first mother to win a WTA title since Tatjana Maria at Bogota 2023.