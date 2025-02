Mirra Andreeva posts come-from-behind win over Volynets in Doha

No. 12 seed Mirra Andreeva fought back from a set and a break down to squeak past Katie Volynets 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in the opening round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Sunday. Andreeva avenged a loss to Volynets in their only previous meeting, at 2024 Indian Wells.