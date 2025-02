Bucsa upsets Kalinskaya in nearly 3 hours in Doha, notches third Top 20 win

Qualifier Cristina Bucsa notched her third career Top 20 win after defeating No. 14 seed Anna Kalinskaya in 2 hours and 47 minutes in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open first round. The result was Bucsa's first win over Kalinskaya in three meetings.