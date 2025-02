Frech outlasts Haddad Maia in Doha for sixth Top 20 win

Magdalena Frech notched her sixth career Top 20 win with a three-set victory over No. 13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open first round. Frech lost her first three meetings with Haddad Maia between 2022 and Wimbledon 2024, but has now won two in a row against the Brazilian.