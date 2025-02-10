2025 Doha Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Fernandez ousts Navarro in Doha, collects eighth career Top 10 win Leylah Fernandez scored the eighth Top 10 win of her career with a 6-2, 6-2 dismissal of No. 8 seed Emma Navarro in the second round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Monday. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied