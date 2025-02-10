2025 Doha

Fernandez ousts Navarro in Doha, collects eighth career Top 10 win

Leylah Fernandez scored the eighth Top 10 win of her career with a 6-2, 6-2 dismissal of No. 8 seed Emma Navarro in the second round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open on Monday.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.