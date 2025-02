Svitolina overcomes Vondrousova for first time since 2019 in Doha opener

Elina Svitolina snapped a three-match losing streak against Marketa Vondrousova dating back to 2019 with a come-from-behind win in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open first round. The Ukrainian improved to 4-3 overall against Vondrousova, avenging semifinal losses at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and Wimbledon 2023.