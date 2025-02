Alexandrova wins clash of recent WTA champions vs. Mertens in Doha

In a clash of recent Hologic WTA Tour champions in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open third round, Ekaterina Alexandrova snapped Singapore winner Elise Mertens' seven-match winning streak and extended her own to seven in a row (following the Linz title) with a straight-sets win. Alexandrova improved to 3-1 overall against Mertens and advanced to her fourth career WTA 1000 quarterfinal.