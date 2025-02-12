2025 Doha Share This Video Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied Anisimova rolls past Fernandez to make first Doha quarterfinal Amanda Anisimova dropped three games to Leylah Fernandez at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open to make her second quarterfinal of the 2025 season. Share this page Facebook Facebook Share via Facebook Twitter Twitter Share via Twitter WhatsApp WhatsApp Share via WhatsApp Copy Link Copy Link Share via copy URL copied