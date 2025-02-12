2025 Doha

Anisimova rolls past Fernandez to make first Doha quarterfinal

Amanda Anisimova dropped three games to Leylah Fernandez at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open to make her second quarterfinal of the 2025 season.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.