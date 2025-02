Ostapenko avenges last week's loss to Jabeur; sets Doha semi vs. Swiatek

Jelena Ostapenko reversed her first-round Abu Dhabi loss to Ons Jabeur with a straight-sets win the Qatar TotalEnergies Open quarterfinals. The 2016 finalist advanced to her first WTA 1000 semifinal since Rome 2023 and notched her third win in seven meetings with Jabeur.