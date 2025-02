Anisimova tops Ostapenko in Doha to win first career WTA 1000 title

Amanda Anisimova defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday's final at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. It is Anisimova's first WTA 1000 title of her career, and she becomes the first American to win the Doha title since Monica Seles back in 2002.