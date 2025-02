Champions Reel: How Amanda Anisimova won Doha 2025

Unseeded and ranked No. 41, Amanda Anisimova captured her third career Hologic WTA Tour title, first at WTA 1000 level and second on outdoor hard courts at the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open. The title enabled the 23-year-old American to break into the Top 20 for the first time.