Potapova routs Haddad Maia in Dubai opener, extends winning streak to six

Cluj-Napoca champion Anastasia Potapova extended her winning streak to six after dropping just three games to No. 13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships first round. The result was Potapova's first Top 20 win since defeating Liudmila Samsonova at Stuttgart 2024.