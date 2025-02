Cirstea upsets Kasatkina in Dubai for first Top 20 win since May

Wild card and 2024 semifinalist Sorana Cirstea dropped just five games to No. 10 seed Daria Kasatkina in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships first round, posting her first Top 20 win since Rome 2024. Cirstea improved to 3-2 overall against Kasatkina.