Noskova triumphs over Shnaider in Dubai for fifth Top 20 win of 2025

Linda Noskova notched her fifth Top 20 win of 2025, and 13th overall, with a three-set defeat of No. 11 seed Diana Shnaider in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships second round. Noskova trailed 5-3 and saved three set points in the first set, and was also down 2-0 in the third set. The match was the first pro meeting between the two 20-year-olds, though Noskova had won all three of their encounters at U14 and junior levels.