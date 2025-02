Yastremska overpowers Potapova in Dubai; sets Swiatek meeting next

In a rematch of the 2016 Wimbledon junior final, Dayana Yastremska defeated Anastasia Potapova in straight sets in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships second round. Yastremska, who ended Cluj-Napoca champion Potapova's six-match winning streak, now leads their pro head-to-head 2-1.