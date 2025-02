Muchova battles past Raducanu in two tight sets in Dubai

In their first career meeting, No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova bested 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu 7-6(6), 6-4 to make the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 16. Raducanu came back from 4-0 down in the first set and held a set point in the tiebreak, but Muchova gritted out the one-set lead after 73 grueling minutes en route to victory.