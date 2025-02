Tauson squeaks past Svitolina in third-set tiebreak at Dubai

Clara Tauson continued her strong season with a 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(4) victory over Elina Svitolina in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday. After winning the closely-contested 2-hour and 41-minute epic, Tauson advances to a third-round meeting with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.