Noskova saves set points, upsets Pegula in Dubai for third Top 5 win

Linda Noskova notched her eighth Top 10 win and third Top 5 win after saving two set points in the second-set tiebreak to defeat No. 5 seed Jessica Pegula in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships third round. Noskova advanced to her second quarterfinal at WTA 1000 level or above, following the 2024 Australian Open.