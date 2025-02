Six match points saved! Watch each one as Rybakina edges Badosa in Dubai

In a Round-of-16 clash between Top 10 players, No. 6 seed Elena Rybakina saved six match points (four in the second-set tiebreak, and two more at 6-5 in the third set) en route to a 4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(2) win over No. 9 seed Paula Badosa at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday. Rybakina will next meet Sofia Kenin in a quarterfinal meeting between Grand Slam champions.