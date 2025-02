Muchova overcomes Kessler in third-set tiebreak to make Dubai quarterfinals

No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova squeaked past rising American McCartney Kessler 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(5) in their Round of 16 battle at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday. The Czech Muchova was down 5-3 in the third set before grinding to the win.