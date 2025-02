Rybakina saves six match points to survive Badosa in Dubai third round

No. 6 seed Elena Rybakina saved four match points in the second-set tiebreak and two more trailing 6-5 in the third set to defeat No. 9 seed Paula Badosa in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships third round. Rybakina levelled her head-to-head with Badosa at four wins apiece, having also won their previous meeting (at Indian Wells 2023) from match point down.