Mirra Andreeva defeats Swiatek for first time to reach Dubai semis

No. 12 seed Mirra Andreeva came from 3-1 down in the second set to upset No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinals, levelling their head-to-head at one win apiece and becoming the youngest player to notch five Top 10 wins in her career since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.