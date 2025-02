Tauson saves set points vs. Noskova in Dubai, makes first WTA 1000 semi

Clara Tauson saved three set points down 5-3 in the first set en route to defeating Linda Noskova in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinals. Tauson improved to 2-0 against Noskova (following a three-set win at the Australian Open a month previously) and reached her sixth career tour-level semifinal, third of 2025 and first at WTA 1000 level. Tauson's 2025 record now stands at 14-3.