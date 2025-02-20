Muchova bests Cirstea in Dubai; wins ninth straight tour-level quarterfinal

No. 14 seed Karolina Muchova reached her second semifinal of 2025 with a straight-sets defeat of wild card Sorana Cirstea at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, improving to 5-1 overall against the Romanian. The result was Muchova's ninth consecutive tour-level quarterfinal victory (excluding Eastbourne 2024, where she gave a walkover to Madison Keys). Her last quarterfinal loss came to Elena Rybakina at Indian Wells 2023.