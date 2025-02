Arango bests Carle in Merida qualifying rematch for eighth straight win

Qualifier Emiliana Arango defeated lucky loser Maria Lourdes Carle in straight sets in the Merida Open Akron first round, repeating her win in the qualifying final round one day previously. Arango notched her first tour-level victory since Madrid 2024 and extended her overall winning streak to eight matches following her Cancun WTA 125 title the previous week.