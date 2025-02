Shibahara comes from a set down vs. Juvan in Austin all-qualifier opener

An all-qualifier first round at the ATX Open saw Ena Shibahara win her first tour-level match of 2025 with a three-set defeat of Kaja Juvan. Former No. 58 Juvan was contesting her first WTA main draw since the 2024 Australian Open, after which she was sidelined for 12 months.