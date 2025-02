Saville upsets Kostyuk in Merida for first Top 20 win since 2022

Qualifier Daria Saville saved four set points en route to upsetting No. 6 seed Marta Kostyuk in the Merida Open Akron first round. The result was Saville's first tour-level win since Wimbledon 2024, her first Top 20 win since Washington 2022 and her first defeat of Kostyuk in three meetings.