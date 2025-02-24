2025 Austin

Shibahara beats Birrell in Austin to make first WTA quarterfinal

Ena Shibahara edged Kimberly Birrell in three sets at the ATX Open to make her first WTA quarterfinal.

Latest Videos

More Videos

Latest News

More News

Title Partner

Global Partners

Affiliates

© 2025 WTA TOUR, INC. | WTA AND THE WTA LOGO ARE TRADEMARKS OF THE WTA TOUR, INC.