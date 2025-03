Qualifier Arango rallies in Merida to make first career WTA semifinal

Colombian qualifier Emiliana Arango battled to a 5-7, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova in the Merida Open Akron quarterfinals. After losing her three previous WTA Tour-level quarterfinals, Arango is into the semifinals of a WTA event for the first time in her career.