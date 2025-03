No. 1 seed Navarro takes down defending champion Sonmez in Merida

World No. 10 Emma Navarro eased into her first semifinal of the season with a 6-4, 6-2 win over defending champion Zeynep Somnez in the Merida Open Akron quarterfinals. Sonmez, who was playing her first-ever match against a current Top 10 player, saw her seven-match winning streak in Merida come to a close.