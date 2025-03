Hot shot: Minnen prevails in wild all-court rally en route to Austin semis

Greet Minnen prevailed in an eye-catching back-and-forth point -- featuring lobs by both players -- on her way to a 6-3, 7-5 win over Caroline Dolehide in the ATX Open quarterfinals on Friday night. It will mark Minnen's first WTA semifinal appearance since she reached the Guangzhou final four in September of 2023.