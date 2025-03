'Mesmerizing in Merida': Navarro's Top 5 points from semifinal victory

No. 1 seed Emma Navarro clinched a spot in her second career WTA singles final with a 6-3, 6-3 semifinal win over Elina Avanesyan at the Merida Open Akron on Saturday night. Navarro is 1-0 in finals, having won the Hobart title last year.