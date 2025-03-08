2025 Indian Wells

Greatest hits: Zheng's stellar shotmaking on display vs. Azarenka

Zheng Qinwen tallied her first win over Victoria Azarenka in style, striking an array of jaw-dropping winners on her way to a 6-3, 6-4 win at the BNP Paribas Open.

